Saturday, January 20, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames attempt to murder charges against ex-Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, others

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, Jan 20: A court in the national capital has framed charges of rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder against former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan and 12 others in connection with the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

The accused persons comprising Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Vikram Pratap, Samir Ansari, Sabu Ansari, Iqbal Ahmed, Anzaar, Mohd. Ilyas, Mohd. Bilal Saifi, Salim Ahmed, Mohd. Yameen and Sharif Khan, were discharged for offences under specific sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

The court, led by Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, framed charges for offences like rioting, assault, and attempt to murder under various sections of the IPC.

It noted that there were prima facie grounds to presume the accused’s involvement in the alleged offences.

The accused persons were charged for their alleged involvement in riotous activities, obstructing public servants, and attempting to cause harm to deter them from their duties during the riots.

The court observed that public witnesses mentioned the unlawful assembly, instigation by Jahan and Saifi, and violence against the police despite requests to disperse.

While framing charges, the court considered the statements of the injured head constable and noted the need for further clarification during the trial.

The case involves allegations that the accused, including ahan and Saifi, participated in a protest during the riots, refusing to abide by police orders to disperse.

The court discharged them under specific sections of the Arms Act, citing the prosecution’s claim that a juvenile possessed the firearm used in the incident.

IANS

Previous article
Kashmir valley lives in fear of a snowless winter
Next article
6,191 pilots currently qualified for CAT II & CAT III operations: Official
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BSF apprehend peddlers with Yaba tablets

  Guwahati, Jan 20 : Acting on a tip-off,  troops of 193 Bn BSF based in Meghalaya apprehended three...
MEGHALAYA

Promote tea cultivation to discourage poppy cultivation: Manipur Governor

Guwahati, Jan 20 : The troubled state of Manipur is in need of resources to send back violence-hit...
NATIONAL

Shops, commercial establishments in B’luru asked to get Kannada signages by Feb 28

Bengaluru, Jan 20:  The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has begun issuing notices to shops, malls, and commercial...
NATIONAL

Wellness tourism to peak in 2024

New Delhi, Jan 20:  Wellness is slated to be a 7 trillion-dollar economy globally in 2025. The Indian...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BSF apprehend peddlers with Yaba tablets

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, Jan 20 : Acting on a tip-off,  troops...

Promote tea cultivation to discourage poppy cultivation: Manipur Governor

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Jan 20 : The troubled state of Manipur...

Shops, commercial establishments in B’luru asked to get Kannada signages by Feb 28

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Jan 20:  The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)...
Load more

Popular news

BSF apprehend peddlers with Yaba tablets

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, Jan 20 : Acting on a tip-off,  troops...

Promote tea cultivation to discourage poppy cultivation: Manipur Governor

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Jan 20 : The troubled state of Manipur...

Shops, commercial establishments in B’luru asked to get Kannada signages by Feb 28

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Jan 20:  The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge