Saturday, January 20, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Kashmir valley lives in fear of a snowless winter

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Srinagar, Jan 20: Even though the 40-day long period of harsh winter called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ is ending in less than 10 days from Saturday, Kashmiris live in horror of a snowless winter that would spell disaster in the summer months.

“We are expecting light snow at isolated places from January 26 onwards, but so far, there is no major Western Disturbance approaching J&K,” said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar had minus 3.7, Gulmarg minus 4.6 and Pahalgam minus 5.5 as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 13, Kargil minus 10.8 and Drass minus 12.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 5.9, Katra 4.6, Batote 1.9, Bhaderwah minus 0.4 and Banihal minus 1.4 as the night’s lowest temperature.

IANS

Previous article
SFJ’s Pannun threatens Kejriwal, Mann after aides arrested in Punjab
Next article
2020 Delhi riots: Court frames attempt to murder charges against ex-Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, others
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BSF apprehend peddlers with Yaba tablets

  Guwahati, Jan 20 : Acting on a tip-off,  troops of 193 Bn BSF based in Meghalaya apprehended three...
MEGHALAYA

Promote tea cultivation to discourage poppy cultivation: Manipur Governor

Guwahati, Jan 20 : The troubled state of Manipur is in need of resources to send back violence-hit...
NATIONAL

Shops, commercial establishments in B’luru asked to get Kannada signages by Feb 28

Bengaluru, Jan 20:  The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has begun issuing notices to shops, malls, and commercial...
NATIONAL

Wellness tourism to peak in 2024

New Delhi, Jan 20:  Wellness is slated to be a 7 trillion-dollar economy globally in 2025. The Indian...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BSF apprehend peddlers with Yaba tablets

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, Jan 20 : Acting on a tip-off,  troops...

Promote tea cultivation to discourage poppy cultivation: Manipur Governor

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Jan 20 : The troubled state of Manipur...

Shops, commercial establishments in B’luru asked to get Kannada signages by Feb 28

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Jan 20:  The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)...
Load more

Popular news

BSF apprehend peddlers with Yaba tablets

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, Jan 20 : Acting on a tip-off,  troops...

Promote tea cultivation to discourage poppy cultivation: Manipur Governor

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Jan 20 : The troubled state of Manipur...

Shops, commercial establishments in B’luru asked to get Kannada signages by Feb 28

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Jan 20:  The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge