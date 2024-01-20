Kashmir valley lives in fear of a snowless winter

“We are expecting light snow at isolated places from January 26 onwards, but so far, there is no major Western Disturbance approaching J&K,” said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar had minus 3.7, Gulmarg minus 4.6 and Pahalgam minus 5.5 as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 13, Kargil minus 10.8 and Drass minus 12.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 5.9, Katra 4.6, Batote 1.9, Bhaderwah minus 0.4 and Banihal minus 1.4 as the night’s lowest temperature.

IANS