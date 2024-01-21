Sunday, January 21, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Lok Sabha polls: Congress invites applications

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 20: The state Congress has set the Lok Sabha election ball rolling by inviting applications from aspirants willing to contest from the Shillong and Tura seats.
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Saturday said no elected members – MP, MLA or MDC – of the party should take it for granted that they will be allotted party tickets.
“…We have a process and…we invite applications from candidates,” Lyngdoh said, reacting to a query if the Congress will invite applications for the Shillong seat as sitting MP Vincent H Pala is expected to contest from here on the party’s ticket.
The CLP leader said the Congress has invited applications from those willing to contest the polls from the two seats. He said the MPCC will sit and decide on the applications, most likely by January 23 or 24.
While Pala is likely to be the Congress’ Shillong candidate, it is still not clear who will be its Tura candidate.
Pala, also the MPCC chief, had earlier told The Shillong Times that some young groups want Gambegre MLA Saleng Sangma to be the party’s Tura candidate while some Mahila groups are in favour of Deborah Marak.
Deborah is the only Congress candidate who came close to defeating the Sangma family in Lok Sabha elections in the Tura seat. However, Saleng, of late, has evolved as a vocal and popular leader from the Garo Hills region.

Previous article
State marks 52nd Statehood Day
Next article
Rahul to visit Nongpoh tomorrow
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya celebrates 52nd Statehood Day with fervour

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 20: Meghalaya on Saturday celebrated the 52nd Statehood Day with cultural fanfare at the...
MEGHALAYA

52-yr wait ends as state gets its own anthem

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 20: Meghalaya celebrated its 52nd statehood day in Tura, marking a historic occasion with...
MEGHALAYA

JSU slams govt for Jaintia language snub

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 20: The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction with the omission of...
MEGHALAYA

Challenges galore but hopes aplenty

Meghalaya at 52 By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 20: As Meghalaya marks 52 years of its existence, it grapples with...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya celebrates 52nd Statehood Day with fervour

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 20: Meghalaya on Saturday celebrated...

52-yr wait ends as state gets its own anthem

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 20: Meghalaya celebrated its 52nd...

JSU slams govt for Jaintia language snub

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 20: The Jaintia Students’ Union...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya celebrates 52nd Statehood Day with fervour

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 20: Meghalaya on Saturday celebrated...

52-yr wait ends as state gets its own anthem

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 20: Meghalaya celebrated its 52nd...

JSU slams govt for Jaintia language snub

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 20: The Jaintia Students’ Union...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge