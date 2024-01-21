Washington DC: That buzzy feel in the city where Potus, power and politics cohabit Smithsonian

Securing a vantage seat in the upper deck of a hop-on-hop-off bus (read Big Bus Tours), you can feel like just another average visitor to Washington DC doing some touristy things.

But trust me, to discover the sprawling, green canvas of the US capital that is a blend of Victorian, Georgian and Regency architecture and quite unlike the skyscraper-packed American cities, you need this open bus tour.

So as a first thing before you explore the free Smithsonian museums or take a picture outside the White House or be amazed by the tree-lined Washington neighborhoods like Georgetown with architecturally appealing Victorian row houses and townhouses, experience an average tourist thing.

Hop on to this bus (Big Bus Tours) for a Washington DC bus tour to get that scratching-the-surface introduction to the city’s iconic landmarks from the top deck. And remember, you can always hop on and off. It does not inhibit your freedom to choose. I did exactly that.

I actually ended up spending most of my time at the Lincoln Memorial overlooking the grand vista of the National Mall.

Lincoln Memorial and a walk to National Mall



So I hopped off at the Lincoln Memorial entry point. What followed that late afternoon to evening is a relaxed experience of loafing about while exploring. So here you are at the memorial to Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated on April 14, 1865, just as the Civil War was ending.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), which administers the memorial and the National Mall zone at large, by March of 1867, Congress incorporated the Lincoln Monument Association to build a memorial to the slain 16th president.

The Lincoln Memorial is about the statue of Lincoln, murals, and inscriptions. NPS says the ground was broken for the foundation of the memorial on February 12, 1914.

“All foundation work was completed in May 1915. Earlier that year work had started on the main structure itself and fill was brought in to build up the circular mound that would be the landscape setting for the memorial. Work continued at a steady pace until April 1917, when the United States entered World War I.

“Work slowed considerably because of labor and material shortages but never came to a halt. In 1918, after all parties agreed that the statue of Lincoln would have to be doubled in size so that it would not appear lost in the building, steel struts were added beneath the floor to support the added weight from the larger statue,” it says.

By January 1920 the statue of Lincoln was completed. Throughout 1921 roadways and walks were built. Trees and shrubberies were planted, lawns seeded, and huge, old boxwoods were transplanted to the memorial grounds.

By the time of the dedication on May 30, 1922, all the work was done except for completing the pool and the interior lighting which were finished within the next few years, the NPS site says.

While I was googling all these nuggets of information at the memorial to get a sense of history at the landmark spot, the vista that lay ahead and leads you to the The Washington Monument was inviting me for that leisurely walk.

The Washington Monument is the heart of the National Mall, and often called America’s front yard. The National Mall, a landscaped park that borders a number of museums of the Smithsonian Institution, art galleries, cultural institutions, and contains the various memorials, sculptures, and statues, brings America’s past, present and future together.

So I started walking from the Lincoln Memorial to The Washington Monument, which rises majestically to the sky surrounded by a ring of flags fluttering in the gentle breeze of that evening.

The Washington Monument honours and memorialises George Washington, the military officer, statesman and the founding father of America who served as the first president of the United States from 1789 to 1797. The monument at the centre of DC in the National Mall, was completed in two phases of construction, one private (1848-1854) and one public (1876-1884).

Built in the shape of an Egyptian obelisk, evoking the timelessness of ancient civilizations, the Washington Monument embodies the reverence and gratitude the nation felt for its Founding Father. When completed, the Washington Monument was the tallest building in the world at 555 feet, 5-1/8 inches.