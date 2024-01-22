Monday, January 22, 2024
Saif Ali Khan undergoes minor surgery at Mumbai hospital

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 22: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is known for ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Race’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, and others, was hospitalised at a Mumbai hospital on Monday where he underwent a tricep surgery for an old injury.

The injury got triggered while performing an action sequence for his latest movie. He is now well on his way to making a speedy recovery.

Saif, who was busy with the shoot of ‘Devara’, underwent minor knee and trice surgery at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The minor surgery was pending for a while. After the surgery, the actor is currently recuperating.

Talking about his surgery, Saif said in a statement: “This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well wishers for their love and concern.”

This is not the first time the actor has been injured on a film set. He had earlier injured himself while shooting for the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial ‘Rangoon’ which also starred Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. He had hurt his thumb and also injured his ankle while shooting the climax scene of the film. (IANS)

