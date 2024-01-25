Thursday, January 25, 2024
BARC scientists unveil career opportunities for NE students at USTM

By: From Our Correspondent

Guwahati, Jan 25: The Department of Physics, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), hosted a workshop titled “Career Opportunities at Department of Atomic Energy” here today in collaboration with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Govt. of India.

Dr. Manoranjan Ghosh, Scientific Officer, Technical Physics Division, BARC, and Dr. Biplab Ghosh, Scientific Officer at RRCAT Indore, a unit under DAE, were the resource persons of the workshop. The workshop aimed to provide students with valuable insights into the diverse career prospects available within DAE, according to a Press communique from the USTM.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Manoranjan Ghosh stated, “The workshop aligns with our commitment to providing students with valuable insights and practical knowledge. We believe that fostering such collaborations with industry experts enhances the overall educational experience for our students”.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Biplab Ghosh provided insights into DAE’s research and development. He delivered a comprehensive overview of recent advancements in nuclear science, technology, and applications, motivating students to consider diverse career paths within various sectors of DAE. Emphasizing the importance of thorough preparation for national exams leading to direct entry into premier institutes like BARC, he also recommended that faculty members encourage students to design their own laboratory instruments, setting an exemplary practice for other nearby institutes.

The event commenced with an opening address from Dr. Nitu Borgohain, HoD, Physics, followed by an inspiring speech from the Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences (SoAS) Dr. Enamul Karim. The students, research scholars, and faculty members actively engaged in the interactive session, showcasing their enthusiasm. The entire programme was moderated by Dr. Mayuri Devee, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Physics. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. H P Jaishi, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Physics.

