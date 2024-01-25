Thursday, January 25, 2024
Woman files complaint of sexual exploitation against K’taka cop

By: Agencies

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Jan 25:  A woman on Thursday lodged a complaint against a police officer accusing him of sexual exploitation under the false promise of marriage in Vijayapura district of Karnataka .

The police have lodged a rape case against Vinayak Takkalagi attached to the Gandhi Chowk police station in Vijayapura city.

According to the complaint, the woman from Basavanabagewadi got introduced to the accused cop eight months ago. They exchanged phone numbers and started to chat and call on mobiles regularly. The two fell in love. The accused promised her marriage and developed physical intimacy forcefully.

But, after sometime he started neglecting her and finally refused to marry her.

The woman lodged a police complaint against him and submitted photos and screenshots of chat history to the police.

The accused cop has not reported to duty after the complaint was registered.

The woman was demanding that he marry her or be punished for sexually exploiting her.

IANS

Rahul’s Nyay Yatra enters Bengal, faces administrative hurdles
Farmer killed by sloth bear in Pilibhit Tiger reserve
