Monday, January 29, 2024
Saudi FM calls on Israel to respect int’l law

By: Agencies

Riyadh, Jan 29:  Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has urged Israel to respect international law.

He made the remarks on Sunday during a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, in which both called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and aid to reach those in need, according to Saudi state-owned Al Arabiya News channel.

The Saudi official said that Saudi Arabia, along with other Arab states, will continue to exert pressure to protect the Palestinian people, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking of Israel’s rejection of the ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, he stressed that international laws and international humanitarian laws should be as applicable to Israel as to others.

The ICJ on Friday ordered Israel to take all possible measures within its power to prevent genocide acts against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The orders, according to the court, are legally binding.

The court, however, did not order Israel to suspend its military operations in Gaza, one of the main requests submitted by South Africa, while also calling on Hamas to release all Israeli hostages.

