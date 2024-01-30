Tuesday, January 30, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Uber launches operations in J&K

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, Jan 30: Ride-hailing platform Uber on Tuesday launched its operations in Jammu & Kashmir, with its first stop in Srinagar.

The company has debuted ‘UberGo’ and the outstation product ‘Intercity’ in the valley.

“With the global ride-hailing app now available in Srinagar, tourists, as well as locals, will now find a trusted ride in and around Srinagar with a few taps on the app,” Shiva Shailendran, Head of Supply and Regional Operations, said in a statement.

“The launch of our service will also create meaningful earning opportunities for drivers and will support the economic growth of local communities,” he added.

Uber’s launch in Srinagar is in line with its expansion plans in India, with an aim to increase its footprint and product offerings to regional markets, the company said.

Intercity rides can be booked to tourist destinations around Srinagar, including Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam.

Intercity trips can be booked for return journeys lasting up to five days, where riders can retain their Uber and the driver, adding stops as they go.

To improve journey planning, all Uber rides can now be booked up to 90 days in advance, allowing riders to better plan their travel.

This feature also helps drivers as they can now forecast their future earnings in advance and plan their expenses accordingly, the company stated.

IANS

Previous article
US visas to Indians have shot up by 60%: Ambassador Garcetti
Next article
GOP tells Biden to ‘strike back’ to Jordan drone attack that killed three US troops
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Moderate rainfall forecast for Meghalaya

Shillong, Jan 30: Following the gloomy and cloudy weather in the city over the past few days, the...
NATIONAL

King Charles’ charity leads initiative to focus on education of 4 million Indian kids

London, Jan 30: The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by King Charles III, is leading an educational...
NATIONAL

Ram temple draws up its festival calendar for 2024

Lucknow, Jan 30: The Ram temple in Ayodhya has drawn up its festival calendar for 2024. The Shri Ram...
INTERNATIONAL

GOP tells Biden to ‘strike back’ to Jordan drone attack that killed three US troops

Washington, Jan 30: Republicans in Congress are pressuring President Joe Biden to "strike back" at Iran to retaliate...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Moderate rainfall forecast for Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 30: Following the gloomy and cloudy weather...

King Charles’ charity leads initiative to focus on education of 4 million Indian kids

NATIONAL 0
London, Jan 30: The British Asian Trust, a charity...

Ram temple draws up its festival calendar for 2024

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Jan 30: The Ram temple in Ayodhya has...
Load more

Popular news

Moderate rainfall forecast for Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 30: Following the gloomy and cloudy weather...

King Charles’ charity leads initiative to focus on education of 4 million Indian kids

NATIONAL 0
London, Jan 30: The British Asian Trust, a charity...

Ram temple draws up its festival calendar for 2024

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Jan 30: The Ram temple in Ayodhya has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge