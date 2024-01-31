AIIMS doctor summoned in rape case; evidence deemed ‘prima facie sufficient’ by court

The Hauz Khas police station registered the case under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 313 (causing miscarriage without a woman’s consent), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Having examined a few crucial paper, the magistrate stated: “Accordingly, I take cognisance of the offence under sections 376, 377, 313, and 506 of the IPC against the accused.

“I have gone through the challan u/s 173 Cr.P.C. and statements and documents annexed alongwith it. Perusal of the same reveals that the allegations levelled against the accused and the material on record is prima facie sufficient to proceed with the case,” the judge said.

The court directed the summoning of Dr. Deepak Gupta on February 26 through the station house officer (SHO) concerned.

However, the court did not summon the accused’s two sisters and brother, citing that the marriage between Gupta and the complainant was not solemnised.

“Perusal of the record shows that there is no specific allegations against suspected persons placed in column no. 12 i.e. Mohan Lal Gupta, Uma Gupta and Baby Gupta as the marriage ceremony between the complainant and accused Dr. Deepak Gupta was never solemnised,” the court said.

It said that there were no specific allegations against them, and there appeared to be no role of the trio in the commission of the alleged offences.

According to the FIR, Dr. Gupta, a professor of neurosurgery at AIIMS, allegedly raped the complainant, also a doctor, on several occasions under the pretext of marriage.

Following a “sham marriage,” he has been accused of compelling the complainant to undergo an abortion.

IANS