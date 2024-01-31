Wednesday, January 31, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

AIIMS doctor summoned in rape case; evidence deemed ‘prima facie sufficient’ by court

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, Jan 31: A Delhi court has summoned a doctor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) accused of raping another doctor on the pretext of marriage. Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore of Saket Courts, however, deemed the evidence on record “prima facie sufficient” to proceed with the case against Dr. Deepak Gupta.

The Hauz Khas police station registered the case under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 313 (causing miscarriage without a woman’s consent), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Having examined a few crucial paper, the magistrate stated: “Accordingly, I take cognisance of the offence under sections 376, 377, 313, and 506 of the IPC against the accused.

“I have gone through the challan u/s 173 Cr.P.C. and statements and documents annexed alongwith it. Perusal of the same reveals that the allegations levelled against the accused and the material on record is prima facie sufficient to proceed with the case,” the judge said.

The court directed the summoning of Dr. Deepak Gupta on February 26 through the station house officer (SHO) concerned.

However, the court did not summon the accused’s two sisters and brother, citing that the marriage between Gupta and the complainant was not solemnised.

“Perusal of the record shows that there is no specific allegations against suspected persons placed in column no. 12 i.e. Mohan Lal Gupta, Uma Gupta and Baby Gupta as the marriage ceremony between the complainant and accused Dr. Deepak Gupta was never solemnised,” the court said.

It said that there were no specific allegations against them, and there appeared to be no role of the trio in the commission of the alleged offences.

According to the FIR, Dr. Gupta, a professor of neurosurgery at AIIMS, allegedly raped the complainant, also a doctor, on several occasions under the pretext of marriage.

Following a “sham marriage,” he has been accused of compelling the complainant to undergo an abortion.

IANS

Previous article
CPI-M responsible for spoiling Trinamool’s relationship with Congress: Mamata
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

CPI-M responsible for spoiling Trinamool’s relationship with Congress: Mamata

Kolkata, Jan 31: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the CPI-M of being responsible for...
NATIONAL

Why didn’t Nitish Kumar provide jobs in 17 years in Bihar: RJD

Patna, Jan 31:  After Nitish Kumar claimed on Wednesday that the recruitment of teachers in the state was...
NATIONAL

Army chief Gen Pande unveils expanded Bombay Sappers memorial, postage stamp

Pune, Jan 31: Chief of Army Staff, Gen Manoj Pande here on Wednesday dedicated the expanded Bombay Sappers...
NATIONAL

Last session of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Feb 8-9

Itanagar, Jan 31:  A two-day session of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly would be held on February 8 and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CPI-M responsible for spoiling Trinamool’s relationship with Congress: Mamata

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Jan 31: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

Why didn’t Nitish Kumar provide jobs in 17 years in Bihar: RJD

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Jan 31:  After Nitish Kumar claimed on Wednesday...

Army chief Gen Pande unveils expanded Bombay Sappers memorial, postage stamp

NATIONAL 0
Pune, Jan 31: Chief of Army Staff, Gen Manoj...
Load more

Popular news

CPI-M responsible for spoiling Trinamool’s relationship with Congress: Mamata

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Jan 31: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

Why didn’t Nitish Kumar provide jobs in 17 years in Bihar: RJD

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Jan 31:  After Nitish Kumar claimed on Wednesday...

Army chief Gen Pande unveils expanded Bombay Sappers memorial, postage stamp

NATIONAL 0
Pune, Jan 31: Chief of Army Staff, Gen Manoj...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge