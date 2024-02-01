Thursday, February 1, 2024
NATIONAL

Jharkhand CM resigns after ED arrests him, moves HC

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

RANCHI, Jan 31: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday resigned from his post as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam and has moved the High Court against the agency’s action.
In a day of fast-moving developments, Soren went to the Raj Bhavan to tender his resignation to the Governor, while members of the ruling coalition selected senior JMM leader and Transport Minister Champai Soren to succeed him.
The ED, which was questioning Hemant Soren at his residence since the afternoon, informed him that it was arresting him as it was not satisfied with his answers to their queries.
Subsequently, it was announced that Hemant Soren had challenged the ED probe and his arrest in a write petition in the Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday but the matter was not heard and is likely to be mentioned on Thursday for hearing.
Hemant Soren, who was reportedly “missing”, resurfaced in Ranchi on late Tuesday, reaching his residence at around 1:50 pm.
The ED had been on the lookout for him in Delhi since Monday morning. They searched for him at several places including his Delhi residence and Jharkhand Bhawan, but did not find him. (IANS)

Previous article
AIIMS doctor summoned in rape case; evidence deemed ‘prima facie sufficient’ by court
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

New species of jumping spider found in state

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: A new species of jumping spider was discovered from a tea estate in...
MEGHALAYA

GSU cautions vehicles engaged by stone quarry

From Our Correspondent TURA, Jan 31: The GSU from Chokpot in South Garo Hills has warned of strong action...
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam told to keep Rongjeng college promise

From Our Correspondent TURA, Jan 31: The Niksamso Garo Community Organization (NGCO), Rongjeng Regional Unit along with the GSU...
MEGHALAYA

NEIGRIHMS doctor no more

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: Dr Akash Handique, Associate Professor of Radiodiagnosis at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

New species of jumping spider found in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: A new species of...

GSU cautions vehicles engaged by stone quarry

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Jan 31: The GSU from Chokpot...

Rakkam told to keep Rongjeng college promise

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Jan 31: The Niksamso Garo Community...
Load more

Popular news

New species of jumping spider found in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: A new species of...

GSU cautions vehicles engaged by stone quarry

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Jan 31: The GSU from Chokpot...

Rakkam told to keep Rongjeng college promise

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Jan 31: The Niksamso Garo Community...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge