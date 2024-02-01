Thursday, February 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

KSU calls for unity amid anthem row

By: From Our Correspondent

MAWKYRWAT, Jan 31: Hinting at the recent state anthem fiasco, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) stated that one should not let cracks creep in the ‘Jaitbynriew’ (indigenous community).
He said, “When we talk about our own shnongs, himas and districts, we have our own history and we should be proud that as a ‘Jaitbynriew’ we are rich in dialects which is different from one place to another, but we are also proud that we have our own common language.”
Mentioning that the British had successfully managed to split the community, he called on the youth to take responsibility, and not allow divisive politics.
He added, “As leaders we should take responsibility.”
KSU president, Lambokstarwell Marngar, stated this while speaking at the swearing in ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of the KSU Mawkyrwat circle.
It may be recalled that the exclusion of the Jaintia language in the State Anthem has sparked a controversy.
The Anthem was released on January 20 to commemorate 52 years of statehood. Also, anticipating new plans of the Government of India in collaboration with Meghalaya government to execute uranium mining in Domiasiat, South West Khasi Hills, the KSU maintained its position in not letting the same happen in the district.
The newly elected office-bearers of the KSU Mawkyrwat Circle include Rutherford Lyngdoh as president, Pulljohnstar Wanniang as vice president, Plosbor Kharjahrin as general secretary, Shiningstar Lyngdoh as assistant general secretary among others.
Others who spoke include president of the KSU South West Khasi Hills District, Forwardman Nongrem, and ex-president KSU Mawkyrwat Circle Pauldeep Tongwah among others.

