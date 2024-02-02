Friday, February 2, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Akshay Kumar becomes target of deepfake video; actor plans legal action

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 2: In a concerning turn of events, actor Akshay Kumar finds himself in the crosshairs of a deepfake scandal, as a fabricated video has surfaced online, featuring the superstar promoting a game application.

“The actor has never indulged in promotions of any such activity. The source of this video is being looked into and legal action is underway for misusing the actor’s identity for false advertising,” said the sources.

“A cyber complaint against the social media handle and the company has been filed for creating and promoting this fake video.”

In the AI generated video, Akshay is seen saying, “Do you like to play too? I advice you to download this application and try the aviator game. This is the popular slot all over the world that everyone plays here. We are not playing against the casino but against other players.”

The users wrote in the comment section: “Fake alert”. One fan said: “Deep fake”.

Sources close to the actor further said: “He is deeply upset at having his identity misused and has instructed his team to deal with this matter using all legal remedies available.”

Earlier, there have been deep fake videos of actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Nora Fatehi, Katrina Kaif, Kajol and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar doing rounds on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. He also has ‘Sky Force’, ‘Singham Again’, ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, ‘Hera Pheri 3’, and ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ in the pipeline. (IANS)

Previous article
Mystery shrouds after news of Poonam Pandey’s death from cervical cancer
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Sonia didn’t want me to be in politics: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Jaipur, Feb 2: Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar targeted the Central government on Friday, saying that there...
MEGHALAYA

Rs 500 cr out of 15th Finance Commision grant remains to be released to Meghalaya district councils

Shillong, Feb 2: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of District Council Affairs department, Prestone Tynsong on Friday held...
Business

RBI issues warning against fraud through KYC trick

Shillong, February 2: The Reserve Bank RBI on Friday cautioned the general public against frauds in the name...
INTERNATIONAL

Multiple gunshots fired at home of Nijjar’s friend in Canada

Shillong, February 2: Gunshots were fired at the house of a Sikh activist related to pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sonia didn’t want me to be in politics: Mani Shankar Aiyar

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Feb 2: Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar...

Rs 500 cr out of 15th Finance Commision grant remains to be released to Meghalaya district councils

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 2: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of...

RBI issues warning against fraud through KYC trick

Business 0
Shillong, February 2: The Reserve Bank RBI on Friday...
Load more

Popular news

Sonia didn’t want me to be in politics: Mani Shankar Aiyar

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Feb 2: Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar...

Rs 500 cr out of 15th Finance Commision grant remains to be released to Meghalaya district councils

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 2: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of...

RBI issues warning against fraud through KYC trick

Business 0
Shillong, February 2: The Reserve Bank RBI on Friday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge