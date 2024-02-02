Mystery shrouds after news of Poonam Pandey’s death from cervical cancer

Shillong, February 2: The entertainment industry was left shocked on Friday with the unexpected news of reality TV actress Poonam Pandey’s alleged demise due to cervical cancer. However, as the day unfolded, doubts emerged surrounding the authenticity of the news, prompting Kangana Ranaut to express skepticism on social media.

As per IANS, the controversy began with a post on Pandey’s official Instagram account announcing her death, catching everyone off guard, as there was no prior indication of her health struggles. Just days ago, her last post featured her enjoying a holiday in Goa, with no mention of any serious health issues.

Actress Sambhavna Seth, who recently met Pandey, revealed that there was no hint of cancer during their interaction. “Just think how strong she was; she never even mentioned it,” Seth stated in a news interview.

Investigations into Pandey’s current whereabouts revealed an absence from her Mumbai residence for the past two days. Despite rumors suggesting she might be in Kanpur, no concrete information about her location has been confirmed.

Adding to the mystery, Pandey’s publicist, unresponsive to inquiries, claimed to have received the news from a relative. Furthermore, the manager’s contact details, provided in a statement, were discovered to be fake, leading to a dead end in the search for clarity.

As uncertainty looms over the circumstances of Poonam Pandey’s reported demise, details about her funeral remain undisclosed.