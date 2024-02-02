Friday, February 2, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Mystery shrouds after news of Poonam Pandey’s death from cervical cancer

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 2: The entertainment industry was left shocked on Friday with the unexpected news of reality TV actress Poonam Pandey’s alleged demise due to cervical cancer. However, as the day unfolded, doubts emerged surrounding the authenticity of the news, prompting Kangana Ranaut to express skepticism on social media.

As per IANS, the controversy began with a post on Pandey’s official Instagram account announcing her death, catching everyone off guard, as there was no prior indication of her health struggles. Just days ago, her last post featured her enjoying a holiday in Goa, with no mention of any serious health issues.

Actress Sambhavna Seth, who recently met Pandey, revealed that there was no hint of cancer during their interaction. “Just think how strong she was; she never even mentioned it,” Seth stated in a news interview.

Investigations into Pandey’s current whereabouts revealed an absence from her Mumbai residence for the past two days. Despite rumors suggesting she might be in Kanpur, no concrete information about her location has been confirmed.

Adding to the mystery, Pandey’s publicist, unresponsive to inquiries, claimed to have received the news from a relative. Furthermore, the manager’s contact details, provided in a statement, were discovered to be fake, leading to a dead end in the search for clarity.

As uncertainty looms over the circumstances of Poonam Pandey’s reported demise, details about her funeral remain undisclosed.

Previous article
Kangana on Poonam Pandey’s death: Losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Multiple gunshots fired at home of Nijjar’s friend in Canada

Shillong, February 2: Gunshots were fired at the house of a Sikh activist related to pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep...
MEGHALAYA

FIR against four for illegally extracting coal

    Tura, Feb 2: An FIR has been filed against several persons for allegedly extracting coal illegally through Rat...
News Alert

Out on bail, three habitual thieves rob Kerala liquor outlet and get sent back to jail

Shillong, February 2: Three habitual thieves, released from a jail on bail on Monday evening, were up to...
NATIONAL

PM to inaugurate, lay base of projects worth Rs 11,599 cr in Assam on Feb 4

Guwahati, Feb 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation of various development projects worth...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Multiple gunshots fired at home of Nijjar’s friend in Canada

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 2: Gunshots were fired at the house...

FIR against four for illegally extracting coal

MEGHALAYA 0
    Tura, Feb 2: An FIR has been filed against...

Out on bail, three habitual thieves rob Kerala liquor outlet and get sent back to jail

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 2: Three habitual thieves, released from a...
Load more

Popular news

Multiple gunshots fired at home of Nijjar’s friend in Canada

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 2: Gunshots were fired at the house...

FIR against four for illegally extracting coal

MEGHALAYA 0
    Tura, Feb 2: An FIR has been filed against...

Out on bail, three habitual thieves rob Kerala liquor outlet and get sent back to jail

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 2: Three habitual thieves, released from a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge