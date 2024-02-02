Revival of LTTE: NIA raids several locations in TN

The raids were conducted following reports of suspected funding for the banned Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) being organised in the state in a bid to revive the outfit.

Sources in Tamil Nadu Police told IANS that the residences and offices of some office-bearers of a political party with extreme Tamil nationalistic ideology are being raided.

IANS has been regularly reporting on the revival of the LTTE in Tamil Nadu.

Certain former operatives of the outlawed organisation have set up base in the state.

A former top Intelligence operative of the LTTE, Satkunam alias Sabesan was arrested by the NIA for drugs and arms smuggling in October 2021.

The NIA had been tracking his involvement in international drug syndicates and arms smuggling rackets with links in Pakistan and Dubai.

Satkunam was arrested in a case related to smuggling of arms and drugs from Pakistan to the Indian coast.

It may be recalled that a ship carrying AK-47 assault rifles, 300 kg of heroin and 1,000 pellets was apprehended off the Vizhinjam coast in Kerala.

Satkunam was the key conspirator in this case and was arrested from Chennai and six Sri Lankan nationals were also held.

The NIA had then stated that Satkunam was transferring huge amounts of money (proceeds of the smuggling) from Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka to the former cadres of the LTTE in a bid to revive the organisation.

