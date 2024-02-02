Friday, February 2, 2024
UP Opposition leaders to visit Ayodhya after budget session

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 2: Opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh will be visiting the newly-inaugurated Ram temple in Ayodhya soon.

The state cabinet was scheduled to visit the Ram temple on February 1, which was postponed by the government on account of heavy rush of devotees to the shrine.

Opposition leaders have agreed to visit Ayodhya after the budget session of the state assembly ends on February 12.

The session is scheduled to start on Friday with Governor Anandi Ben Patel’s joint address to the both Houses of the Assembly.

The state government is scheduled to table the budget on February 5. (IANS)

