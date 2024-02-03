Saturday, February 3, 2024
PM Modi to meet Assam BJP core committee; likely to launch several projects

By: Agencies

Guwahati, Feb 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet the core committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam on Saturday.

He arrived here on Saturday evening for a two-day tour to the northeastern state.

After landing at the Guwahati airport, PM Modi headed towards the Koinadhora State Guest House where the meeting is scheduled to take place.

Top leaders of the Assam BJP including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would attend the meeting.

According to party sources, PM Modi would review the political situation of the state keeping an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Prime Minister will also address a public meeting in Guwahati on Sunday at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara area of the city.

He is expected to launch several key development projects in the state.

The Assam government has planned to build a Kamakhya temple corridor in line with the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor project. Modi will inaugurate this project along with the other key projects such as the six-lane road from the new airport terminal in Guwahati and the upgradation work of the Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards.

PM Modi would also launch the second edition of Asom Mala roads as well. This phase will cost Rs 3,444 crore in total and include 38 concrete bridges and 43 new roads.

He will lay the foundation for the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital’s new, integrated facility, which would cost Rs 3,250 crore to build, the proposed Rs 297-crore Unity Mall in Guwahati and the Rs 578-crore Karimganj Medical College and Hospital.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate two recently built four-lane roads — one from Dolabari to Jamuguri at a cost of Rs 592 crore, and the other from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur, at Rs 1,451 crore. Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister said: “In total, the Prime Minister will lay foundation and inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore.”

PM Modi will return to Delhi on Sunday evening.

IANS

Excise policy case: ED moves Delhi court against Kejriwal for not complying with summons
