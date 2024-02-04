Sunday, February 4, 2024
NATIONAL

Bharat Ratna for LK Advani

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, and described it as a “very emotional moment for me”.
Modi was effusive in his praise of the contribution of the BJP’s longest-serving president to public life. First in his posts on X and then at a public meeting in Odisha, Modi hailed Avani as one of the most respected statesmen who challenged dynasty politics and connected India’s democracy to “all-inclusive and nationalist ideologies”.
Advani (96) greeted journalists at his home from a distance and later said in a statement that the award is not only an honour for him as a person but also for the ideals and principles that he strove to serve throughout life to the best of his ability.
He expressed happiness and thanked President Droupadi Murmu and Modi for the award. Ever since he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as its volunteer at the age of 14 years, he has sought reward in only one thing, “in dedicated and selfless service of my beloved country in whatever task life assigned to me”, he said.(PTI)

Previous article
PM Modi to meet Assam BJP core committee; likely to launch several projects
spot_img

Related articles

SUNDAY PULLOUT

Pottery- A must preserve artform

Ialam Dhar expeditions into the interiors of Jaintia Hills to discover a craft that has been preserved and...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

95%Indian parents concerned about child’s screen addiction

In today's digital age, parenting presents an unprecedented set of challenges. With children growing up in a world...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

The magic of Indian herbs and spices

The first thing that people travelling to India mention when you question them about the country's well-known cuisines...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

Love is love: More animals show same-sex bonding in new study

A new study adds to a growing list of some 1,500 animal species in which same-sex sexual behaviour...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Pottery- A must preserve artform

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
Ialam Dhar expeditions into the interiors of Jaintia Hills...

95%Indian parents concerned about child’s screen addiction

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
In today's digital age, parenting presents an unprecedented set...

The magic of Indian herbs and spices

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
The first thing that people travelling to India mention...
Load more

Popular news

Pottery- A must preserve artform

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
Ialam Dhar expeditions into the interiors of Jaintia Hills...

95%Indian parents concerned about child’s screen addiction

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
In today's digital age, parenting presents an unprecedented set...

The magic of Indian herbs and spices

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
The first thing that people travelling to India mention...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge