AAP leader Sanjay Singh not allowed to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP

New Delhi, Feb 5:  Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh was not allowed to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP even as he was earlier allowed by a Delhi court to reach Parliament on Monday to take oath as a member of the Upper House.

Terming the development ‘unconstitutional’, some AAP members met Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar over the issue, and they were apprised of the rules and procedures, an official said.

A source from the Chairman’s office said: “Proceedings of Rajya Sabha are regulated by the listed business which is notified in the bulletin. The oath taking of Sanjay Singh wasn’t listed in the business of the House and no communication from Rajya Sabha on this matter ever came for consideration of Rajya Sabha Chair.”

Some matters of Sanjay Singh are pending before the Committee of Privileges, including the alleged deliberate disregard of directions of the Rajya Sabha Chairman by Singh who was arrested last year in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case.

His suspension was effected on July 24, 2023, and on August, 11, 2023, the House passed the order. As per that, his suspension continues.

A source said that proceedings of Rajya Sabha are regulated by the listed business which is notified in the bulletin, adding “oath taking of Sanjay Singh was not listed in the business of House and no communication from Rajya Sabha on this matter ever came for consideration of the Rajya Sabha Chairman”.

