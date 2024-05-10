Achievement

Becare Me O Nongtdu has been awarded PhD in Philosophy by the North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong, for his doctoral dissertation on the topic ‘Humility as a Virtue: A Philosophical Critique’, which he researched upon under the supervision of Prof Prasenjit Biswas of the Department of Philosophy, NEHU, Shillong. Nongtdu is the son of Meril Nongtdu and Leo Syntem of Dkhiah East Village (Ladsutnga), Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills. He did his Masters in Philosophy from NEHU and published papers related to his research in international journals.