Monday, February 5, 2024
Delighted to meet delegation of religious leaders: PM Modi

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Feb 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation of religious leaders from the Indian Minorities Foundation in the Parliament premises on Monday.

The delegation also called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Prime Minister later posted on X: “Delighted to meet a delegation of religious leaders in the Parliament today. I thank them for their kind words on the development trajectory of our nation.”

The delegation included the chief Imam of the All India Imam Organisation, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, and leaders representing various minority communities.

After the meeting, Jain guru Vivek Muni said, “It was a very good meeting with PM Modi. We gathered in the Parliament on behalf of the Indian Minorities Foundation. Our works on unity, integrity, and ‘Sarv Dharm Sadbhaav’ have been appreciated by the Prime Minister.”

After the meeting, the religious leaders stated that different people from different communities are united in India and are living like brothers and sisters.

“Unity and peace are supreme for this country,” the leaders said, adding, “Bharat is moving very fast on the path of becoming ‘Vishwa Guru’ (world leader) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“Our traditions are different, but humanity is what keeps us united. We are all one in the country. We have to take the country forward,” they said.

“The presence of leaders from minority communities in the new Parliament building presents a beautiful picture of changing India, which is one and united,” they said, adding, “The nation is above everything and above all personal considerations.”

The high priest of the Parsi community, Dastur Ji, said, “We have come here to bless all religions. We are not scared about anything till PM Narendra Modi is here. We will keep moving ahead, and I want our country to be the greatest in the world.”

IANS

Environment

WWD celebrated to highlight Doloni Beel’s importance to food security and livelihood

Guwahati, Feb 5: Region’s premier biodiversity conservation organisation, Aaranyak observed the World Wetlands Day (WWD) in Tilapara Kherpuji...
NATIONAL

Centre failed to double farmers’ income, says Harsimrat Kaur in LS

New Delhi, Feb :  Former union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said the Central...
NATIONAL

Over 100 students fall sick after midday meals in Bihar’s West Champaran

Patna, Feb 5: Over 100 students fell ill after consuming midday meals in Bagaha sub-division of Bihar's West...
NATIONAL

Manipur tribal leaders to meet Amit Shah to discuss prevailing situation

Imphal, Feb 5:  A delegation of various tribal organisations from Manipur is expected to meet Home Minister Amit...

