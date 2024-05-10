NTA assessing ‘goof-up’ in Jowai, Nongpoh NEET centres

SHILLONG, May 9: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is assessing the situation which led to a goof-up in Jowai and Nongpoh NEET-UG centres where aspirants were submitted a fresh set of question papers 40 minutes into the exam.

A group of aggrieved candidates accompanied by members of the Jaintia Students’ Union met Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Thursday and demanded re-examination in their centres, saying the centre randomly distributed two sets of question papers namely QRST & MNOP which were totally different from each other.

The students lamented that the goof-up in the centres led to wastage of valuable time as they were given a fresh set of question papers 30-40 minutes into the exam.

“This caused general panic. We want to seek clarification as to why two types of question papers for the same purpose were given,” the aspirants questioned.

The Education minister said that he has taken up the matter with the NTA Chairman and the agency is inquiring into the matter.

Making it clear that this exam is not a state exam, he said that NTA will make a final call after assessing the situation.

Earlier in the day, the VPP questioned the irregularities surrounding the conduct of the NEET in the state, terming it as unacceptable. The party demanded immediate action from the government.

In a letter addressed to Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, VPP general secretary Ricky AJ Syngkon drew her attention to the anomalies in the NEET examination held at Jowai and Nongpoh centres and stated, “It is very unfortunate that question papers meant for person with disability were distributed at the Jowai centre and admit cards of students which were supposed to be collected by the invigilators were not done as per instruction.”

“In Nongpoh, some anomalies also took place whereby students could not complete their papers due to lack of proper instructions by the concerned authority and dress code was also not followed,” he pointed out.

The VPP general secretary stated, “Such anomaly is not acceptable because it involves the future career of our youth and those responsible should be taken to task.”

“At the same time, we urge you to take immediate necessary measures to remove all anxieties and mental stress to all the aggrieved students by ensuring that they get a second chance to appear in this exam. We urge you to take immediate and necessary action on this matter,” he added.