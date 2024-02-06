Six in fray for MSCW chief’s post

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 5: As many as six contenders are running for the position of Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) Chairperson.

Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh announced on Monday that two more applications had been received in addition to the four names recommended by the government-appointed search committee.

He declined to reveal the names of the six contenders but promised a final decision this week.

“We wanted complete transparency and in order to give everybody a fair chance, we said we would go beyond the names recommended by the search committee, which is why we went asking for applications through advertisement from interested candidate and in that process two more applications have reached us,” Lyngdoh said, expressing the state government’s desire for total transparency throughout the process.

The MSCW has been without a chairperson since Phidalia Toi tendered her resignation in June of last year.

According to sources within the commission, the commission’s overall operation has suffered as a result of the delay in selecting the new chairperson.