Wednesday, February 7, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Alia Bhatt says ‘it’s a call to embrace coexistence’ with ‘Poacher ’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Actress Alia Bhatt will be seen as the executive producer for the crime series ‘Poacher’, created by Richie Mehta. She said that the impact of it was deeply personal, and the Emmy-Award filmmaker’s portrayal of the urgent issue of wildlife crime resonated strongly with her.
Talking about coming onboard as the executive producer for ‘Poacher’, Alia shared, “Being part of this incredibly significant project is an honour, for both me and the entire team at Eternal Sunshine Productions. She added: “The storytelling genuinely moved me, especially knowing it’s based on true events, that sheds light on brutal crimes occurring in our forests. I am confident that ‘Poacher’ will serve as an eye-opener, delivering a powerful message to be more compassionate and considerate towards all living beings.
“It’s a call to embrace coexistence and I am genuinely thrilled to be collaborating with Richie, QC and Prime Video and to contribute to this narrative.”
“Alia coming on board ‘Poacher’ is truly a dream come true. In addition to being a world class actress ,she has proven to be a selfless philanthropist channeling her well respected and earned celebrity status for championing positive causes. Her involvement in this series helps raise awareness for the important issues addressed in the show,” said QC principals Hamm, Mansfield & McKittrick.
“The most important of which is, we are all one interconnected humanity and planet. It’s crucial that we treat it with respect and consideration it deserves,” they said.
‘Poacher’ will stream on Prime Video in India from February 23. (IANS)

Previous article
Deadpool 2 director David Leitch in talks to helm Jurassic World film
Next article
Kangana subtly refuses to work with Animal director
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Meghalaya trounce Nagaland

CK Nayudu Trophy By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 6: Meghalaya wrapped up their fifth consecutive win in the U-23 men’s...
SPORTS

Shillong Soccer Scout secure win

By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 6: In a highly anticipated semi-final showdown at the SSA Ground, the young talents...
SPORTS

Nagaland Olympic body, SFA to create platform for athletes

From Our Special Correspondent GUWAHATI, Feb 6: Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) and Sports For All (SFA), India’s largest tech-enabled...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Taylor Swift’s shares track list for The Tortured Poets Department

Pop singer Taylor Swift has dropped the tracklist for her upcoming album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', which she...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya trounce Nagaland

SPORTS 0
CK Nayudu Trophy By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 6: Meghalaya wrapped...

Shillong Soccer Scout secure win

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 6: In a highly anticipated...

Nagaland Olympic body, SFA to create platform for athletes

SPORTS 0
From Our Special Correspondent GUWAHATI, Feb 6: Nagaland Olympic Association...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya trounce Nagaland

SPORTS 0
CK Nayudu Trophy By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 6: Meghalaya wrapped...

Shillong Soccer Scout secure win

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 6: In a highly anticipated...

Nagaland Olympic body, SFA to create platform for athletes

SPORTS 0
From Our Special Correspondent GUWAHATI, Feb 6: Nagaland Olympic Association...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge