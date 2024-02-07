CM outlines govt’s goal to invest in human capital

346 Govt LP school teachers get appointment letters

SHILLONG, Feb 6: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said the state government believes that human capital is its biggest and most important investment for becoming a model state.

“For an aspiring state, investment in the right areas, that is human capital, is important so that the highest potential and productivity are achieved and that’s what we are working on,” Sangma said speaking at the Teacher Initiation Conclave held at the State Convention Centre.

He said Meghalaya is one of the first few states to start working towards that vision in a scientific manner.

“It’s about the entire life cycle of a person. A child’s brain is already 50% developed in the mother’s womb, depending on the mother’s health and nutrition. The subsequent development of the brain takes place in the years 0-8. This is called early child development. The most difficult time that a child faces in his/her life is adolescent years flowing into the teen years. With the kind of exposure to social media and peer pressure, social problems such as substance abuse, addiction and teenage pregnancy all happen in the ages between 9 and 19,” the CM said.

He further said that the period from teenage to adulthood is a time when they are ultimately able to excel based on their foundations and opportunities for education, sports, music and entrepreneurship.

“We need to understand the life cycle of a child,” he said, adding, “And as a government, we are looking at this big picture. Meghalaya is actually one of the first few states to start working on all life cycles. We had one of the highest maternal mortality rates but in five years, we were able to reduce it by 50%.”

Speaking about the different programmes and initiatives for mothers and infants, he mentioned the Chief Minister’s Safe Motherhood Scheme which helps in identifying high-risk mothers, providing transport for institutional deliveries, motherhood houses for nutrition, full medical care, financial support for mothers and primary caretakers.

“Close to Rs 300 crore have been spent by the Meghalaya government on ECD programmes. We launched the $45 million EMPOWER programme funded by the World Bank just a week ago for adolescents,” Sangma said.

Stressing that money should be effectively spent on carefully planned and achievable goals, he said the state government’s highest expenditure is on education.

“Human development is complicated and our education system is even more complicated. We are creating new systems but we have a focussed approach. We will move forward and ensure that we transform the education system. It starts with small steps and programmes like these that recognise teachers as the real drivers of change in education,” the CM said.

He further stressed on his government’s commitment to transform the state-run schools into preferred institutions for learning.

“In the last 5 years, more than Rs 500 crore has been invested in schools and government institutions to improve infrastructure and provide basic amenities such as water, power, furnishings and smart classrooms. From PHCs to CHCs and government LP schools, I want government institutions to be the best and the benchmark for others,” Sangma said.

Congratulating the new appointees, he said real education is imparted by teachers. He said small but important steps can ensure the economic progress envisioned for the state.

Sangma and Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma handed over appointment letters to 346 government LP school teachers – 80 for East Khasi Hills, 85 for West Jaintia Hills, 44 for East Jaintia Hills, 45 for West Khasi Hills, 41 for South West Khasi Hills, 24 for Eastern West Khasi Hills and 27 for Ri-Bhoi districts.

The CM said the function was organised not merely for the distribution of appointment letters but also to share the visions and aspirations of the state government.

“We all are a part of the same team now. We might be doing different things in different positions but we are here to achieve the same goal which is to take our state forward,” he said.

He urged the newly-appointed teachers to start their duties with the right mind, that they will not only impart education but also transform the lives of the children under their care.

“We have built the buildings and infrastructure but education will be imparted by you and you will be building the future of the state and the country. So, you are the ones who will make the real difference,” he said.

Rakkam said the appointment marked the beginning of their responsibility to change individuals, families and society.

The Minister cautioned against the practice of proxy teachers, stating that it is damaging to a child’s academic development and it compromises on quality education.

The CM and the Education Minister also released the Meghalaya Future Ready Teaching Learning Material Kit for preschoolers (Jadui Pitara). The kit is designed to encourage imaginative play, social role-playing, fine motor development, free play, and sensory motor development.

A special highlight of the event was the Teacher’s Pledge. Special performers included Aspire Meghalaya 2022 Star Ashish Paul and renowned local artist, Lamphang Syiemlieh.