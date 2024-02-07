Wednesday, February 7, 2024
India’s solar power potential estimated at 748 GW; Rajasthan tops, J&K 2nd

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 7: India’s total solar energy potential has been estimated at 748 GWp (Giga Watt peak), Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy and Power, R.K. Singh, informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

The estimate has been provided by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), on the basis of data from Waste Land Atlas of India 2010.

Rajasthan tops the list with 1,42,310 MW, followed by the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in second spot with 1,11, 050 MW, while Maharashtra is placed third with a potential of 64,320 MW.

The other states that figure in the country’s top 10 list for solar power potential are: Madhya Pradesh (61,660 MW), Andhra Pradesh (38,440 MW), Gujarat (35,770 MW), Himachal Pradesh (33,840 MW), Odisha (25,780 MW), Karnataka (24,700 MW) and Uttar Pradesh (22,830 MW).

The minister also said that as on December 31, 2023, as many as 51 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of 37,740 MW have been sanctioned in 12 states since the launch of the scheme in December 2014. An aggregate capacity of 10,504 MW of solar projects has been commissioned in 20 solar parks, so far.

The government has set a target of achieving 500 GW (1GW = 1,000 MW) of installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement at COP-26 in Glasgow.

State-wise targets for this goal have not been set yet, the minister added. (IANS)

Constitutional status to help Mising council fulfill hopes of community: CM

Guwahati, Feb 7: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Mising Autonomous Council...
Salary increase for 108 Ambulance Services workers on anvil: Ampareen Lyngdoh

Shillong, Feb 7: The State government on Wednesday assured that they would ensure the demand of the six...
Call for focused action to preserve water resources

  Shillong, Feb 7: As part of the International Water Conclave, a curtain raiser and pre-conclave event was held...
Foundation stone laid for riverfront project

Shillong, Feb 7: The foundation stone for the Wah Umkhrah Riverfront Project was laid on Wednesday, at the...

Constitutional status to help Mising council fulfill hopes of community: CM

Guwahati, Feb 7: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Salary increase for 108 Ambulance Services workers on anvil: Ampareen Lyngdoh

Shillong, Feb 7: The State government on Wednesday assured...

Call for focused action to preserve water resources

  Shillong, Feb 7: As part of the International Water...
Constitutional status to help Mising council fulfill hopes of community: CM

Guwahati, Feb 7: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Salary increase for 108 Ambulance Services workers on anvil: Ampareen Lyngdoh

Shillong, Feb 7: The State government on Wednesday assured...

Call for focused action to preserve water resources

  Shillong, Feb 7: As part of the International Water...
