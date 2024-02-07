MNS leaders engage in talks with Deputy CM Fadnavis ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Shillong, February 7: Leaders representing Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) held meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence this Tuesday, focusing on the imminent Lok Sabha polls, India Today reported.

Bala Nandgaonkar, Sandip Deshpande, and Nitin Sardesai, designated by Raj Thackeray, are set to delve into further discussions, particularly on the sensitive topic of seat-sharing, according to insider information.

India Today reported that the specifics of the proposed seat-sharing arrangement, however, remain undisclosed at this point. The intricacies of the negotiation are being discreetly handled, adding an air of anticipation to the unfolding political developments.

As Maharashtra prepares for dual electoral exercises this year, encompassing the Lok Sabha election and the assembly polls, the stakes are notably high. The state boasts 48 Lok Sabha seats and a substantial 288 assembly constituencies, making it a crucial battleground in the political landscape.

In the prevailing political scenario, the ruling Mahayuti alliance, spearheaded by Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, features a formidable coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This alliance sets the stage for a dynamic and potentially impactful electoral landscape, as the various political entities strategize and navigate the complex web of seat distribution.

The coming months promise heightened political activity in Maharashtra as the parties involved strive to carve out advantageous positions within the electoral framework, keeping the intricacies of seat-sharing at the forefront of their negotiations.