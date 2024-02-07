Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Politics

MNS leaders engage in talks with Deputy CM Fadnavis ahead of Lok Sabha polls

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 7: Leaders representing Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) held meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence this Tuesday, focusing on the imminent Lok Sabha polls, India Today reported.

Bala Nandgaonkar, Sandip Deshpande, and Nitin Sardesai, designated by Raj Thackeray, are set to delve into further discussions, particularly on the sensitive topic of seat-sharing, according to insider information.

India Today reported that the specifics of the proposed seat-sharing arrangement, however, remain undisclosed at this point. The intricacies of the negotiation are being discreetly handled, adding an air of anticipation to the unfolding political developments.

As Maharashtra prepares for dual electoral exercises this year, encompassing the Lok Sabha election and the assembly polls, the stakes are notably high. The state boasts 48 Lok Sabha seats and a substantial 288 assembly constituencies, making it a crucial battleground in the political landscape.

In the prevailing political scenario, the ruling Mahayuti alliance, spearheaded by Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, features a formidable coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This alliance sets the stage for a dynamic and potentially impactful electoral landscape, as the various political entities strategize and navigate the complex web of seat distribution.

The coming months promise heightened political activity in Maharashtra as the parties involved strive to carve out advantageous positions within the electoral framework, keeping the intricacies of seat-sharing at the forefront of their negotiations.

Previous article
Ahead of floor test, Nitish Kumar to meet PM in Delhi on February 7
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

ST status to Paharis: Internet suspended in Rajouri, Poonch of J&K as Gujjars enraged over Bill

Shillong, February 7: After Parliament gave nod to the grant of Scheduled Tribe status to the Pahari community...
Environment

Cold wave continues unabated in Kashmir

Shillong, February 7: Due to clear night sky, cold wave conditions continued across Kashmir on Wednesday. The night...
News Alert

Three Khalistani terrorists arrested by Punjab police

Shillong, February 7: In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested three associates of...
MEGHALAYA

Govt looking into cases of tax evasion: Mondal

SHILLONG, Feb 6: The state government on Tuesday declared that it is actively investigating allegations of tax evasion...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

ST status to Paharis: Internet suspended in Rajouri, Poonch of J&K as Gujjars enraged over Bill

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 7: After Parliament gave nod to the...

Cold wave continues unabated in Kashmir

Environment 0
Shillong, February 7: Due to clear night sky, cold...

Three Khalistani terrorists arrested by Punjab police

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 7: In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police’s...
Load more

Popular news

ST status to Paharis: Internet suspended in Rajouri, Poonch of J&K as Gujjars enraged over Bill

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 7: After Parliament gave nod to the...

Cold wave continues unabated in Kashmir

Environment 0
Shillong, February 7: Due to clear night sky, cold...

Three Khalistani terrorists arrested by Punjab police

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 7: In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police’s...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge