Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Nagaland Olympic body, SFA to create platform for athletes

By: Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI, Feb 6: Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) and Sports For All (SFA), India’s largest tech-enabled multi-sports school competition platform, have announced a strategic partnership to enable school athletes in Nagaland to showcase their talent besides strengthening the grassroots ecosystem in the state.
The announcement was made in the presence of Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and officials representing NOA and SFA.
SFA, it may be noted, has been working towards the development of the grassroots sports ecosystem of the country since its inception in 2015.
The partnership marks a significant step towards the realisation of a shared vision to encourage sports participation, empower talent and build a platform for athletes to showcase their skills on a larger stage.
Notably, Nagaland, known for its rich cultural heritage, has been making commendable strides in sports of late. The recently announced Nagaland Olympic and Paralympic Games 2024, across 16 sporting disciplines, underscore the state’s dedication to creating opportunities for athletes.
“Nagaland Olympic Association and Sports For All (SFA) aim to create an environment that encourages sports at the grassroots level and ignites passion for excellence. Our aim is to bring sustainable change for our state through sports,” Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said.
“Introducing a sporting culture in school, strengthening the same in college, creating a strong ecosystem for women athletes and coaches, are key initiatives that make Nagaland a great contender to host the National Games,” Rio said.

