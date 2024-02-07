Shillong Soccer Scout secure win

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 6: In a highly anticipated semi-final showdown at the SSA Ground, the young talents of the SSA Under-16 Football League clashed heads as Mawreng SC faced off against Shillong Soccer Scout. With both teams eyeing a spot in the final, the atmosphere was charged with excitement and anticipation.

The match kicked off promptly at 2:30 PM, with both sides displaying their skill and determination on the field. Mawreng SC, known for their aggressive playstyle, sought to dominate the game from the outset. However, Shillong Soccer Scout was not to be outdone, putting up a resilient defense and launching quick counterattacks.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 49th minute when Shillong Soccer Scout’s Prosperwell Ryntong seized an opportunity and found the back of the net with a clinical finish. The goal sent waves of jubilation through the Shillong Soccer Scout camp while leaving Mawreng SC scrambling to mount a comeback.Despite their best efforts, Mawreng SC failed to find an equalizer, with Shillong Soccer Scout’s defense holding firm until the final whistle. The match concluded with a narrow yet decisive victory for Shillong Soccer Scout, who secured their place in the final of the SSA Under-16 Football League.With this impressive display of skill and determination, Shillong Soccer Scout continues to assert their dominance in the tournament, leaving fans eagerly awaiting their performance in the final showdown. As the excitement mounts, football enthusiasts brace themselves for what promises to be an electrifying finale to the SSA Under-16 Football League 2023-24 season.