Thursday, February 8, 2024
SPORTS

Virat Kohli to miss 3rd, 4th Test against England

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Feb 7: India’s batting talisman Virat Kohli is set to miss the third and fourth Test matches against England in Rajkot and Ranchi, according to a report from ESPNcricinfo.
The former India skipper also stays doubtful for the final match of the series against England in Dharamshala, the report said.
Kohli had earlier withdrawn from the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons.
“Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming Test series against England, citing personal reasons,” BCCI said had said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the cricket’s top governing body in the country requested the media and fans to respect Kohli’s privacy during this time.
“The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli’s privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series.”
Right-handed batter Rajat Patidar was called up to replace Virat Kohli in India’s first two Test matches against England.
Patidar made his international debut on December 21 last year against South Africa in the 3rd ODI match, where he opened for the ‘Men in Blue’ and scored 22 runs from 16 balls with a strike rate of 137.50.
India lost the first Test by 28 runs and won the second by 106 runs in the five-match series.
Virat was last in action during the T20I series against Afghanistan last month, in which he scored a quickfire 29 and a golden duck in two matches he played.
While the ESPNcricinfo report suggests he’s unlikely to play, there has been no official update from the BCCI regarding his availability for the remaining matches. (Agencies)

