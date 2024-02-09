Meghalaya plans to series of infrastructure projects in Shillong

Shillong, Feb 9: Meghalaya Government plans to initiative series of infrastructure projects in Shillong as per the Shillong Urban Mobility Policy 2024

Informing that the Government will soon introduce electric buses in the city, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma that under the policy, Government intended to develop footpaths, parking lots and other mobilities in terms of public transportation.

According to Sangma, the Government would like to go ahead with a concept of 20-minutes city which exists in many parts of the country where a particular neighborhood should be about 20 minutes where people should be able to move around their particular locality and get majority of the services within 20 minutes.

Sangma added that this policy is basically a draft vision and a guideline as to what Government would like to achieve.

Informing that the Government has already floated the tender for three to four parking lots, he added many would be completed within this year while some will be completed next year.

” We are also looking at anything between 10 to 15 kilometers of walking space which earlier we had envisaged having skywalks but as I said the skywalks are becoming an issue because of the construction and the congestion it will cause further during the construction time and hence, we are looking at combining the walking spaces and wherever smaller skywalks can be done without disturbing the traffic,” he added.

He also said that the Government was looking at converting some of the government lands into new parks and spaces to be created for movement and expansion of the roads.

The Government also has plans to re-develop the Wards Lake as well as the area from Pinewood Hotel junction to Botanical Garden.