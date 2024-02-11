City couple’s love story in KJo produced web series

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 10: The love story of Shillong’s Radio Jockey, Nicholas Jonathan Kharnami, popularly known as RJ Nicky, and his wife Rajni Karki Chhetri, a professor at the mass media department of St. Anthony’s College, is set to captivate audiences in the unscripted web series, Love Storiyaan, premiering on Amazon Prime on February 14.

The series, conceived by Somen Mishra and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, showcases the journeys of six couples whose love has overcome diverse barriers.

Inspired by stories from the India Love Project, a social media initiative, the series promises to celebrate love in all its forms, offering viewers a glimpse into the lives of remarkable couples like RJ Nicky and Rajni Karki Chhetri.