MEGHALAYA

Anthem row: JH MLAs await govt action

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 11: The conglomeration of MLAs from Jaintia Hills is determined to pursue their demand for inclusion of the Jaintia language in the State Anthem despite not receiving any commitment from the state government.
“Last time we discussed and communicated our demand to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma following which the government did not release the Anthem during the Republic Day function,” said Cabinet minister and UDP MLA from Khliehriat, Kyrmen Shylla told The Shillong Times on Sunday.
All the MLAs hailing from the Jaintia Hills region had huddle up for a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar soon after the Anthem was released during the Meghalaya Day celebration followed by resentment from the Jaintia community over the omission of the Jaintia language.
“Since the Budget session will start, the chief minister is busy; but our demand stands and I believe the government will listen to us and give justice to the Jaintias,” Shylla said.

WGH villages get bills but no power supply
Over 350 illegal sawmills operating in JH: Activist
