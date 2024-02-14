Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Kolkata Railway Station will turn into an economic hub soon

By: Agencies

Kolkata, Feb 14: The country’s only international railway terminus in the true sense, Kolkata Railway Station, is set to get a makeover soon that will turn it into a major economic hub.

The facility grew from a nondescript suburban station named Chitpur to an international terminus after introduction of the Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express. Today, another international train, the Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express, also operates from there.

The terminus is today a meeting point for the Bengali population from both sides of the border. Thousands of Bangladeshi citizens use the station for their travel to and from India.

Apart from facilities such as a Customs checkpost, Kolkata Railway Station offers several upscale passenger amenities to the international traveler like — an executive waiting hall, lounge spa that offers fish pedicure and massager, a food court, snacks counters and WiFi connectivity.

The station has five platforms and a large circulating area outside that offers parking for buses, cars and taxis. There are also App cab booths for those who wish to avail the facility. It has wide and well-maintained roads, connecting the railway station to the city’s major thoroughfares. Now, the Kolkata Railway Station will go in for a major re-development.

“Kolkata Terminus (Kolkata Railway Station) is now under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and will undergo major makeover and re-development. The plan involves the creation of an economic hub within the premises that will offer a variety of quality products. It will be an attraction for all and offer stiff competition to shopping hubs like Shyambazar and Hatibagan in the neighbourhood,” said Kausik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway.

Cochin airport to set up green hydrogen plant with BPCL
Arrest accused or suspend cop: K’taka Speaker on threat to BJP MLA
MEGHALAYA

Wageasi rural haat launched in NGH

Tura, Feb 14: The Wageasi Rural Haat, a permanent market shed under Kharkutta block in North Garo Hills...
INTERNATIONAL

Indian-origin couple, 4-year-old twins found dead in California

Shillong, February 14: In a series of unfortunate incidents involving Indian-Americans, a couple and their four-year-old twins were...
NATIONAL

2 Assam Cong MLAs extend unconditional support to BJP govt

Guwahati, Feb 14: In a major setback for the Opposition Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in...
MEGHALAYA

HANM wants Meghalaya MLAs to speak in Khasi, Garo languages in House

Shillong, Feb 14: The Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) has urged Meghalaya  Assembly Speaker, Thomas A. Sangma to...

