Kolkata Railway Station will turn into an economic hub soon

The facility grew from a nondescript suburban station named Chitpur to an international terminus after introduction of the Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express. Today, another international train, the Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express, also operates from there.

The terminus is today a meeting point for the Bengali population from both sides of the border. Thousands of Bangladeshi citizens use the station for their travel to and from India.

Apart from facilities such as a Customs checkpost, Kolkata Railway Station offers several upscale passenger amenities to the international traveler like — an executive waiting hall, lounge spa that offers fish pedicure and massager, a food court, snacks counters and WiFi connectivity.

The station has five platforms and a large circulating area outside that offers parking for buses, cars and taxis. There are also App cab booths for those who wish to avail the facility. It has wide and well-maintained roads, connecting the railway station to the city’s major thoroughfares. Now, the Kolkata Railway Station will go in for a major re-development.

“Kolkata Terminus (Kolkata Railway Station) is now under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and will undergo major makeover and re-development. The plan involves the creation of an economic hub within the premises that will offer a variety of quality products. It will be an attraction for all and offer stiff competition to shopping hubs like Shyambazar and Hatibagan in the neighbourhood,” said Kausik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway.

IANS