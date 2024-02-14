Wageasi rural haat launched in NGH

Tura, Feb 14: The Wageasi Rural Haat, a permanent market shed under Kharkutta block in North Garo Hills was on Wednesday inaugurated by NABRAD, Shillong General Manager Dr. Prabhudatta Sahoo.

The inauguration of the newly constructed haat took place in the presence of Kharkutta Block BDO, Chekame Sangma and Dr K.Sobita Devi, DDM. The haat was constructed with the grant support from National Bank for agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and implemented by the NGO-BAKDIL.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sahoo expressed happiness that the haat would benefit all the farmers in and around the block. The marketing platform built next to NH 217 at Wageasi near Wageasi PHC will empower the farmers through sales of their horticulture and agriculture produce, he added.

It may be mentioned that Wageasi village is among the 13 villages with 220 families of North Garo Hills which shifted to sustainable horticulture with the intervention of NABARD under the tribal development fund – Wadi project.