Shehbaz Sharif to be Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Maryam Nawaz Punjab CM

Shillong, February 15: Pakistan faced a political impasse following an inconclusive election until Shehbaz Sharif was chosen to lead the country once again. Efforts were underway until Wednesday to bring the second-largest party into the government for stability, with Sharif being named as the coalition candidate for the next premier by his elder brother, Nawaz.

As per India Today, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari supported the decision but did not commit to joining the government, indicating a willingness to support a minority government from the outside.

Independent members of parliament, supported by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, formed the largest group in the legislature, engaging in a standoff with the powerful military and alleging that the election was rigged.

Following elections in Pakistan marked by allegations of rigging, delayed results, protests, and economic crisis, Shehbaz Sharif, a 72-year-old leader who previously served as the country’s Prime Minister for 16 months, was chosen to lead again. Named as the coalition candidate by Nawaz, the founder of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the largest party in parliament.

During a press conference, Shehbaz Sharif announced Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, as the Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province. In a subsequent statement, Maryam mentioned that her father preferred not to lead a minority coalition government, citing clear majorities in his three previous terms as premier. Although the PML-N controls only 80 seats in the 264-seat parliament, it has garnered support from six other parties, ensuring a majority.