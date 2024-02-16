Friday, February 16, 2024
NATIONALNews AlertSPORTS

BATC: Indian women blank Hong Kong in QF, confirm maiden medal

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Shah Alam, Feb 16: Indian women’s badminton team on Friday confirmed its first ever medal at Badminton Asia Team Championship (BATC) after beating Hong Kong 3-0 in the quarterfinal.

Ace shuttler Sindhu continuing her fine form on her return after injury layoff, gave India an early lead with 21-7, 16-21, 21-12 win over Lo Sin Yan Happy.

The doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto doubled the lead after registering a straight games 21-10, 21-14 victory over Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam.

Then, Ashmita Chaliha hits the final nail in the coffin with a 21-12, 21-13 win over Yeung Sum Yee and booked a place in the semifinal for the team.

Assured of a medal, India will now face the winner of the other quarterfinal between top seed Japan and China.

The 2024 edition of the biennial continental team championships will also serve as the Asian qualifiers for the 2024 Thomas and Uber Cup to be held in Chengdu, China in April-May. India are the current holders of the Thomas Cup.

The BATC 2024 also offers valuable Race to Paris 2024 ranking points, which will be crucial for shuttlers looking to compete at the upcoming Olympic Games.

IANS

Previous article
BJP team stopped by Bengal Police from visiting Sandeshkhali
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BJP team stopped by Bengal Police from visiting Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, Feb 16:  The six-member central committee of BJP comprising Union Ministers and MPs was stopped by police...
NATIONAL

Countdown for India’s Feb 17 rocket launch to begin at 2.05 pm today

Chennai, Feb 16:  The Indian space agency ISRO will begin the countdown on Friday afternoon for the Saturday...
INTERNATIONAL

I bought Twitter to improve probable civilisational lifespan: Musk

Shillong, February 16: Elon Musk on Friday said that he acquired Twitter (now called X) for $44 billion...
Environment

ECNs add teeth to HEC mitigation efforts in Assam valley

Guwahati, Feb 16: In tune with the sustained efforts for facilitating coexistence between human beings and wild elephants...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BJP team stopped by Bengal Police from visiting Sandeshkhali

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 16:  The six-member central committee of BJP...

Countdown for India’s Feb 17 rocket launch to begin at 2.05 pm today

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 16:  The Indian space agency ISRO will...

I bought Twitter to improve probable civilisational lifespan: Musk

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 16: Elon Musk on Friday said that...
Load more

Popular news

BJP team stopped by Bengal Police from visiting Sandeshkhali

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 16:  The six-member central committee of BJP...

Countdown for India’s Feb 17 rocket launch to begin at 2.05 pm today

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 16:  The Indian space agency ISRO will...

I bought Twitter to improve probable civilisational lifespan: Musk

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 16: Elon Musk on Friday said that...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge