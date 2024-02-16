Friday, February 16, 2024
Will address concerns over ‘Assam’s stance’ on religious lines: Meghalaya CM

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 16: Meghalaya government on Friday assured to address the concerns of different individual and religious groups over Assam’s stance on religious lines and also on the inter-state boundary row.

The Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum (KJCLF) had taken strong note of the alleged harassment, perversion and threat of violence to the educational institutions run by inclusive Christian institutions and their dedicated personnel providing service to society and the nation.

The KJCLF in a statement had said that on another tangent, with the nod to a bill which will ban ‘magical’ healing in the name of treatment by faith healers, in Assam the dispensations in power are ferociously groping against aspects of piety, prayer, faith and spirituality which constitute the wholeness of a human person.

Talking about the magical healing bill, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “I have not read the whole things in detail. I have a basic understanding of what is happening so if there are any concerns that are there which affects any religious groups or any organisation the processes that are being followed from a religious point of view obviously we will take up the matter”.

According to the chief minister the concerns with which the Assam government has brought the bill could be something which is completely different and has to do with quacks and other people bringing in medicines which are not scientific in nature and while the objective may be something else and it may have construed as something else completely.

Stating that all of these factors are to be looked at before making any comments based on mere reports, he said, “At this point in time I can only assure that if there are any concerns that affects any organisations or religious groups in any way obviously we as a government we will be taking up the matter and discuss and try to resolve”.

Meanwhile, on the statement made by Assam Minister on the interstate boundary issue, the chief minister said, “It is a democracy there are always different voices that come up and different positions that people take I cannot comment on every positions that people take and if there is a comment made by certain individual or a certain Minister or person it does not reflect the majority view and does not affect the policy as such”.

“We have to discuss at the level of the government when it comes to the issue of the border. So there could be one individual making a statement but that does not reflect the overall stand of the particular government,” he added.

GOI experts will decide on scientific coal mining in Meghalaya: Conrad
