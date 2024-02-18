We will make India world’s 3rd largest economy in third term: Shah

New Delhi, Feb 18 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that just as during the time of the Mahabharata, there were two factions — the Pandavas and the Kauravas, similarly, in this Lok Sabha election, there are also two factions — the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the ‘Ghamandiya alliance’ led by the Congress.

Addressing the second day of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Council Meet, Shah said the INDIA bloc is a supporter of corruption, dynasty politics, and appeasement, while the BJP and NDA allies follow the principle of ‘Nation First’.

He also took a dig at the Congress for not participating in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, giving credit to Prime Minister Modi for its construction.

Shah claimed that by winning for the third time, they will make India the third largest economy in the world.

The Home Minister said that in the 75 years of Independent India, there have been 17 Lok Sabha elections, 22 governments and 15 Prime Ministers. Every government in the country has tried to bring development as per its own time. But today I can say without any confusion that the work of overall development, development of every sector and development of every individual has only happened in the 10 years of PM Narendra Modi’s government.”

Labeling the Congress as the ‘mother of corruption’, Shah said: “When the Congress indulges in so much corruption, then why would its allies lag behind?”

“The Aam Aadmi Party has been involved in the liquor scam, the Mohalla Clinic scam, and countless other scams. They even committed fraud in people’s medical tests, and that’s why today all their leadership is tryig to avoid the courts and agencies,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress and the INDIA bloc, Shah said that they tried to use Dalits, Adivasis and the backward classes as their vote banks, however, these communities were given due credit by the BJP government for the first time.

Describing Congress as ‘anti-democratic’, Shah said that Sonia Gandhi’s only aim is to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. But PM Modi, who is committed to corruption-free and development-oriented governance, has set the goal of making India fully developed and self-reliant by 2047.

Shah made several allegations against Rahul Gandhi, the Congress, and the INDIA bloc, while also mentioning the countless achievements of the Modi government and repeatedly expressing gratitude to the people for their support in making the BJP victorious in the elections.(IANS)