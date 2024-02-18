Sanbor inspects road projects work

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 17: South Shilong legislator, Sanbor Shullai along with officials of the Shillong Cantonment and PWD Board on Saturday conducted a joint inspection of road projects in the constituency.

The legislator along with the officials inspected the construction work including widening, metalling, and blacktopping of a link road from the existing PWD Road via Rilbong community hall up to Umshyrpi’s existing PWD Road Rilbong.

They also inspected the construction of the Aqueduct Channel at Kench’s Trace road from Bishnupur taxi stand.