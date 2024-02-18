Sunday, February 18, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Sanbor inspects road projects work

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 17: South Shilong legislator, Sanbor Shullai along with officials of the Shillong Cantonment and PWD Board on Saturday conducted a joint inspection of road projects in the constituency.
The legislator along with the officials inspected the construction work including widening, metalling, and blacktopping of a link road from the existing PWD Road via Rilbong community hall up to Umshyrpi’s existing PWD Road Rilbong.
They also inspected the construction of the Aqueduct Channel at Kench’s Trace road from Bishnupur taxi stand.

Previous article
State BJP to set poll roadmap at Delhi meet
Next article
Commercial complexes inch towards deadline
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Externally-aided projects amount to Rs 7,500 crore

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: The state government is implementing multiple externally-aided projects cumulatively worth about Rs 7,500...
MEGHALAYA

Did U Tirot Sing die in comfort of ‘bungalow’?

From Our Reporter DHAKA, Feb 17: The mystery behind the death of Khasi freedom fighter U Tirot Sing Syiem...
MEGHALAYA

Jemino for multipronged approach to reduce traffic congestion

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Saturday raising a red flag on the...
MEGHALAYA

State police officer dies in road accident in Gurgaon

From Our Correspondent Nongpoh, Feb 17: In a tragic incident, Ri Bhoi police officer, UBSI Amit Sinha, who was...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Externally-aided projects amount to Rs 7,500 crore

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: The state government is...

Did U Tirot Sing die in comfort of ‘bungalow’?

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Reporter DHAKA, Feb 17: The mystery behind the...

Jemino for multipronged approach to reduce traffic congestion

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: The United Democratic Party...
Load more

Popular news

Externally-aided projects amount to Rs 7,500 crore

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: The state government is...

Did U Tirot Sing die in comfort of ‘bungalow’?

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Reporter DHAKA, Feb 17: The mystery behind the...

Jemino for multipronged approach to reduce traffic congestion

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: The United Democratic Party...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge