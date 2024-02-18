Sunday, February 18, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Commercial complexes inch towards deadline

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 17: The two commercial complexes under the Shillong Smart City project are nearing their designated deadlines, yet their completion remains a distance away.
The redevelopment work of the municipal market at Laitumkhrah is slated for completion by June 30 of this year.
However, as of December last, the physical progress of the project reached 70 pc while the financial progress stood at 54.35 pc, while the contract for this project was awarded in April 2020.
Regarding the construction of the Commercial Complex at Polo, the expected completion date is also June 30.
As of December 2023, the physical progress reached 73 pc with the financial progress at 55.39 pc.
The contract for the project was awarded on August 21, 2020, and construction activities commenced in November of the same year.

