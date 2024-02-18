State BJP to set poll roadmap at Delhi meet

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 17: The State BJP is devising its strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the two-day national convention of the BJP in New Delhi, which kicked off on Saturday.

A delegation of the State BJP was led by party chief Rikman Momin to attend the convention, which also had in attendance Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda among other central leaders.

“The party president gave an insight into the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the road to transformation of the country,” said State BJP Spokesperson M Kharkrang who was also at the convention.

Informing that discussions on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls were also held, he said, “There was a meeting of all the state presidents. The national president (Nadda) stressed strengthening the party at the booth level to reach the last mile”.

Modi will address the convention on Sunday, Kharkrang said.

The Prime Minister has set a target for the BJP to win 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

While most of the political parties in the state have already declared their candidates for the two parliamentary seats, it may be noted that the saffron party is yet to finalise its candidates.

The convention saw the participation of various dignitaries including ministers from the central cabinet, national and state-level party officials, members of the national council, current and former MPs, MLAs, members of legislative councils, former state presidents, coordinators of the Lok Sabha clusters, mayors, chairpersons of municipal corporations and municipalities, district panchayat presidents, district presidents, district coordinators as well as state coordinators of various fronts.