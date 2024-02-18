Sunday, February 18, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Urvashi Rautela, Yo Yo Honey Singh team up for ‘Love Dose 2.0’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 18: Actress Urvashi Rautela has once again collaborated with the singer Yo Yo Honey Singh for the upcoming international music single ‘Love Dose 2.0’.

In 2014, Honey Singh had picked Urvashi to be the face of his blockbuster song ‘Love Dose’.

Now, the ‘Brown Rang’ fame singer took to social media and made the announcement of his collaboration with Urvashi.

He shared a picture with the ‘Sanam Re’ actress, in which Honey Singh is wearing a grey outfit, while Urvashi is sporting a black tank top and pink tights.

She is holding a red heart shaped balloon, while the duo pose for the lenses.

The post is captioned as: “She is here for the second dose! Are you ready? This 15th march.”

Honey said: “Get ready for the ultimate thrill! Urvashi Rautela, my absolute favourite Amhara Di Queen, is bringing the second dose of international music single ‘Love Dose 2.0’ to the world ! The excitement is off the charts as we gear up for a wild celebration, and the global release date is no other than my birthday on the 15th of March. It’s going to be a blast – are you ready to join the fun?”

On the work front, Urvashi has projects like ‘Dil Hai Gray’, ‘NBK109’ with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and ‘Baap’ in the pipeline. (IANS)

Previous article
Phogat sisters mourn the passing of ‘Dangal’ child star Suhani Bhatnagar
spot_img

Related articles

Health

‘Dangal’ actor Suhani Bhatnagar was suffering from rare disease dermatomyositis

Shillong, February 18: Following the unexpected death of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar at the age...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan headed towards an inevitable debt default, warns think tank

Shillong, February 18: The quantum of debt Pakistan requires is growing faster than the net output of the...
News Alert

IGP Kashmir chairs security review meeting ahead of PM’s visit to UT on Feb 20

Shillong, February 18: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V. K. Birdi on Sunday convened a meeting which...
News Alert

IAF’s Chinook helicopter makes precautionary landing in Punjab

Shillong, February 18: A Chinook helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday made a safe precautionary...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Dangal’ actor Suhani Bhatnagar was suffering from rare disease dermatomyositis

Health 0
Shillong, February 18: Following the unexpected death of Aamir...

Pakistan headed towards an inevitable debt default, warns think tank

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 18: The quantum of debt Pakistan requires...

IGP Kashmir chairs security review meeting ahead of PM’s visit to UT on Feb 20

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 18: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone...
Load more

Popular news

‘Dangal’ actor Suhani Bhatnagar was suffering from rare disease dermatomyositis

Health 0
Shillong, February 18: Following the unexpected death of Aamir...

Pakistan headed towards an inevitable debt default, warns think tank

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 18: The quantum of debt Pakistan requires...

IGP Kashmir chairs security review meeting ahead of PM’s visit to UT on Feb 20

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 18: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge