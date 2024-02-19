Monday, February 19, 2024
Urvashi Rautela, Yo Yo Honey Singh team up for Love Dose 2.0

By: Agencies

Actress Urvashi Rautela has once again collaborated with the singer Yo Yo Honey Singh for the upcoming international music single Love Dose 2.0.
In 2014, Honey Singh had picked Urvashi to be the face of his blockbuster song Love Dose. Now, the Brown Rang fame singer took to social media and made the announcement of his collaboration with Urvashi.
He shared a picture with the actress, in which Honey Singh is wearing a grey outfit, while Urvashi is sporting a black tank top and pink tights. She is holding a red heart shaped balloon. The post is captioned as: “She is here for the second dose! Are you ready? This 15th march.” (IANS)

