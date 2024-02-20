Amid tight security arrangements, Jammu set to welcome PM Modi today

Shillong, February 20: Jammu, the city of temples, is all decked up to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday as thousands of people wait eagerly to hear him at a massive public rally in the city.

The city wears a festive look with buntings and hoardings welcoming the PM as roads and streets have special arrangements to secure the VVIP passage while people line up to greet him.

In a public rally at the Maulana Azad Stadium at around 11.30 a.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate/lay the foundation of developmental projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore.

These projects include sectors like health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, civic infrastructure, etc.

Appointment letters to around 1,500 candidates in the government service will be delivered by the Prime Minister at the venue.

He will remotely inaugurate the Baramulla-Sangaldan rail service that will take the service 48.5 Km ahead from the present Banihal railway station. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway service will start chugging by March-April this year.

As part of the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu’ programme, PM Modi will interact with beneficiaries of various initiatives.

Over a lakh people are expected to attend the public rally at the stadium. There is palpable enthusiasm among the Pahari community, other STs and SCs in addition to thousands of West Pakistan refugees who got their much awaited rights because of the personal efforts of the Prime Minister.

R.R. Swain, the DGP said that the main focus of the security during the PM’s visit is to ensure foolproof security to the VVIP while ensuring that the people are not put to any avoidable inconvenience.

“The protection of the PM and the people are the main focus of our security arrangements. Maximum security with minimum inconvenience to the common man,” the DGP said. (IANS)