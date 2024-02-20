Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Rs 338 cr for Tura Smart Town, Rs 79 cr of Jowai: Conrad

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 20: Meghalaya Government has sanctioned  Rs 338 crore for Tura Smart Town project while an amount of Rs 79 crores has been sanctioned for Jowai town.

Replying to a query from Nongstoin MLA Gabriel Wahlang, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed about the two ‘smart town’ projects for Tura and Jowai.

He also informed that the total amount sanctioned for Tura Smart Town is Rs 338.152 crore while the same for Jowai is Rs 79.8 crores

Raising supplementary questions Gabriel Wahlang asked Chief Minister to include  Nongstoin under the Smart Town project.
Conrad Sangma said that the Government desired to include all district headquarters under the Smart Town Project and it will be done in phased manner. However, there is no immediate plan for the same

