Meghalaya MLAs concerned over ‘insecurity’ of people living on disputed inter-state boundary areas

Shillong, Feb 20: Meghalaya Assembly on Tuesday discussed the issue of harassment and insecurity faced by the people of Meghalaya living along the disputed inter-state boundary with Assam and called for steps on part of the State government to ensure safety and security of Meghalaya residents till the final settlement is reached in respect of the dispute.

Moving a motion on the problem faced by the people of Meghalaya because of the border dispute with Assam, Opposition Congress MLA from Mawhati constituency, Charles Marngnar alleged high handedness of Assam Police and exorbitant tax collection by Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council of Assam from Meghalaya’s broomstick farmers.

Reading out the high charges levied on vehicles transporting broomsticks by the Karbi Anglong District Council , he said this tax collection has turned into a huge problem for the farmers.

He also highlighted how all the development works have been forcefully stalled by Assam while Meghalaya has never stopped them from carrying out the development works along the inter-state boundary.

He also pointed out that how even after rounds of meetings held between the top officials of the Assam and Meghalaya Police, the Assam police still patrol Meghalaya villages instilling a sense of insecurity.

He pointed out that this was the second time he was raising the issue in the House and requested the CM to take the matter seriously and stop the Karbi Anglong District Council from collecting huge taxes from Meghalaya’s broomstick farmers.

Joining in the discussion VPP Chief Ardent M Basaiawmoit said that the problems faced by the border area residents were age-old ones and said negotiation was the best way out.

Pointing out that while talks were on, Assam Minister Atul Bora had accused Meghalaya of encroachment of Assam land, the VPP leader said such is the mindset of leaders of Assam that the State is dealing with.

Raising concerns on the high rate of taxes collected by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council, UDP MLA, Renikton Tongkhar said it is an open loot and has to stop.

Stating that only final settlement of the boundary dispute will mark an end to the troubles faced by the border populace, he appealed all the legislators to put their heads together and rally under the banner of Meghalaya to solve it.

UDP MLA from Mookiaw constituency Nurjoki Sungoh said how bordering village Mukroh does not have even one secondary school leading to dropouts .

He also asked the State government to provide more financial assistance to the victims of Mukroh firing.

Many other legislators also joined in the discussion expressing their concern and requesting a solution to it.