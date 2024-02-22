Thursday, February 22, 2024
News Alert

Drone-dropped IED found near international border by BSF in J&K’s Kathua

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 22: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered by the BSF after the troops fired at a drone near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Thursday, officials said on Thursday.

“On 22 Feb 2024 at about 00:45 AM, Alert troops of BSF Jammu observed drone movement in depth area of village Manihari, PS -Rajbagh, Tehsil –Marheen, Hiranagar area Kathua and engaged the drone by fire,” the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Thursday.

“Subsequently the area was searched and recovery of IED dropped by the Drone was made.

“Troops are on high alert.” (IANS)

Previous article
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Update: Vital link to Valley closed for fourth consecutive day
Next article
Meghalaya opposition condemns ‘harassment’ of nun in Assam
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya opposition condemns ‘harassment’ of nun in Assam

Shillong, Feb 22: The Opposition in Meghalaya Assembly has expressed serious concern over the ‘harassment’ of a nun...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘The Fable’ played to packed house at Berlin Film Fest

Shillong, February 22: National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee’s new film 'The Fable', which is directed by Raam Reddy,...
NATIONAL

Merchants across India continue to use Paytm and its pioneering devices

Shillong, February 22: One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), that owns financial services major Paytm, has received immense support...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel foreign ministry to distribute Hamas atrocities report globally

Shillong, February 22: Israel‘s foreign ministry will distribute globally a report of the Association of Aid Centers for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya opposition condemns ‘harassment’ of nun in Assam

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 22: The Opposition in Meghalaya Assembly has...

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘The Fable’ played to packed house at Berlin Film Fest

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 22: National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee’s new...

Merchants across India continue to use Paytm and its pioneering devices

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 22: One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), that...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya opposition condemns ‘harassment’ of nun in Assam

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 22: The Opposition in Meghalaya Assembly has...

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘The Fable’ played to packed house at Berlin Film Fest

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 22: National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee’s new...

Merchants across India continue to use Paytm and its pioneering devices

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 22: One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), that...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge