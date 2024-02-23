Friday, February 23, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Gujarat Police seize drugs valued at Rs 350 crore, 9 arrested

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Ahmedabad, Feb 23:  Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi on Friday said that police has seized 50 kilograms of heroin valued at Rs 350 crore from Naliya Goli shores at the Veraval Port and arrested at least nine accused regarding the case.

He said that the raids were jointly conducted by the Special Operation Group and the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) teams.

“Police raided Naliya Goli shore of Veraval Port and seized 50 kg sealed packets of heroin valued at Rs 350 crore. Nine accused, including three main accused, have also been arrested,” Sanghavi wrote on X.

An official said that among the seized items were a boat, a satellite phone, and a vehicle, indicating the sophisticated methods employed by the traffickers to smuggle narcotics into the country.

He said that the tip-off was received from an alert fishing boat owner, suggesting that the heroin was being transported from Iran.

The police identified Murtuza Baloch as accused who had sent the consignment while Ishak alias Mama was responsible for its delivery in Rajkot. Additionally, Asif alias Kara Jusab Sama from Jamnagar, along with another Jamnagar resident, Arbaz Anwarbhai Meman, and Dharmendra Kashyap, were among those apprehended in the case.

IANS

Previous article
PM slams Rahul for his ‘drunkard youth remark’
Next article
Manipur tribal body protests against transfer of 100 Kuki-Zo cops to Meitei-majority areas
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Sachin playing gully cricket in J&K is why Yami says life’s normal in the Valley

Mumbai, Feb 23: Actress Yami Gautam had shared that shooting for her just released film ‘Article 370’ in...
NATIONAL

Manipur tribal body protests against transfer of 100 Kuki-Zo cops to Meitei-majority areas

Imphal, Feb 23:  A leading Manipur tribal body on Friday strongly protested against the transfer of more than...
NATIONAL

PM slams Rahul for his ‘drunkard youth remark’

Varanasi, Feb 23:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi...
Business

Bank deposits losing attractiveness as govt savings schemes see strong growth

New Delhi, Feb 23:  Global brokerage Goldman Sachs has flagged multiple headwinds to deposit growth in Indian banks...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sachin playing gully cricket in J&K is why Yami says life’s normal in the Valley

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Feb 23: Actress Yami Gautam had shared that...

Manipur tribal body protests against transfer of 100 Kuki-Zo cops to Meitei-majority areas

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Feb 23:  A leading Manipur tribal body on...

PM slams Rahul for his ‘drunkard youth remark’

NATIONAL 0
Varanasi, Feb 23:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday...
Load more

Popular news

Sachin playing gully cricket in J&K is why Yami says life’s normal in the Valley

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Feb 23: Actress Yami Gautam had shared that...

Manipur tribal body protests against transfer of 100 Kuki-Zo cops to Meitei-majority areas

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Feb 23:  A leading Manipur tribal body on...

PM slams Rahul for his ‘drunkard youth remark’

NATIONAL 0
Varanasi, Feb 23:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge