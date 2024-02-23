Friday, February 23, 2024
PM slams Rahul for his ‘drunkard youth remark’

By: Agencies

Varanasi, Feb 23:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for saying that the youth in Varanasi have turned drunkards.

Addressing a public meeting here, PM Modi said: “Today, when UP is changing and the youth here are writing their future, then these ‘products’ of nepotism are getting frustrated. ‘Yuvraj’ is saying that the youth of UP are drug addicts. What kind of language is this? After abusing Modi, they are now venting their frustration on the youth of UP. These people, who have lost their senses, are calling my children of UP and Kashi as drug addicts. Nepotism, corruption and appeasement had held UP back. The youth of UP is achieving the pinnacle of hard work. The people of UP will never forget this insult to the youth of UP by Rahul Gandhi.”

He said: “People of Uttar Pradesh had made up their mind to give all the seats to Modi because the third term is going to be the most significant term. Every economic and social sector of India will be at its peak. India has moved up from 11th position to 5th position in economic terms. In the third term, India will become the strongest power in the world. Four lane, six lane, eight lane roads are being built in the country. Vande Bharat is underway. Similar development work will be done every day. The country is about to be transformed. I will make this India, the engine of developed India – this is Modi’s guarantee.”

The Prime Minister further said that the government is working to benefit UP and Bihar.

“In future, the time taken to travel from Banaras to Kolkata is going to be almost halved. Modern facilities will be available on these roads. Kashi will become an important city not only in UP but also in the country. In the coming days, Kashi will give the knowledge of Make in India,” he said.

Inaugurating the Banas dairy plant, he said that this project would benefit women in particular and turn them into ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

He said that the ‘Annadata’ would now turn into ‘urvarakdata’ because the cow dung would be converted into bio-CNG and this would also encourage organic farming in a big way.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated projects that included various infrastructure work at UPSIDA Agro Park, and silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers and multiple projects related to tourism and spiritual tourism in his parliamentary constituency.

He also laid the foundation stone for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi and the foundation stone of National Centre of Ageing at BHU.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Sigra Sports Stadium Phase-1 and District Rifle Shooting Range, apart from a new Medical College in Varanasi.

IANS

spot_img

